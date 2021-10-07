Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 269.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.