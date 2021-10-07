Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,423 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of HeadHunter Group worth $38,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. On average, research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.