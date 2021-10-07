Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,892 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of Health Catalyst worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,066 shares of company stock worth $7,570,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

