Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,052,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.68% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $40,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $621.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.