Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Cardlytics worth $39,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 26,626 shares worth $2,746,153. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

