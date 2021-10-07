Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $38,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

