Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Colliers International Group worth $40,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.