Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of PS Business Parks worth $39,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 25.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 103.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 258.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 106.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $163.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.