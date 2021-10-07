Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.42 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $38,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE ABG opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.57.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

