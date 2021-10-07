Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.22 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $39,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average is $171.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

