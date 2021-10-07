Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.44 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.93% of Cavco Industries worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $236.85 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.93 and a fifty-two week high of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.46.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

