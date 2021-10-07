Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.81 Million Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.92% of Raven Industries worth $39,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.