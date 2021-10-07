Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.01 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Bank of Hawaii worth $40,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $485,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

