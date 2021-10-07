Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.23 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Mimecast worth $40,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,726,753. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

