Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.63 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.43% of Oxford Industries worth $40,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

