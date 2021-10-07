Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.77 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 37.93% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,035,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $533,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $89.66 on Thursday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73.

