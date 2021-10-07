Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41 Million Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.24% of Zogenix worth $40,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.