Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.