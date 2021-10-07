Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $39,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

