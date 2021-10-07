Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $39,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

