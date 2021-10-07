Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Royalty Pharma worth $40,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 195.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,282,000 after acquiring an additional 793,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,523,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $2,005,828. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

