Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.25% of Lindsay worth $40,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay stock opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

