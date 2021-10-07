Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.83% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,386.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

