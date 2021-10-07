Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,780 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of ICU Medical worth $40,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.