Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of ManTech International worth $40,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

