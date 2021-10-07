Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Guardant Health worth $38,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $106.34 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.08.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

