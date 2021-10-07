Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Stamps.com worth $38,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $7,908,731.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,867 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,671. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.21 and its 200 day moving average is $254.72. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

