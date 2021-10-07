Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Walker & Dunlop worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 306.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 59.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 33.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $261,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

WD stock opened at $118.57 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $119.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

