Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,849 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

