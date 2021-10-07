Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,309 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.69% of Jack in the Box worth $40,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.