Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,903 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Badger Meter worth $38,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 711.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 152.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

