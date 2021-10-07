Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,020 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Comfort Systems USA worth $38,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $496,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

