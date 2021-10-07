Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,423 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $39,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $131.30 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

