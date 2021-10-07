Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,348 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Wolverine World Wide worth $38,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

WWW stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.