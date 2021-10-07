Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,683 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of UniFirst worth $39,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $220.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

