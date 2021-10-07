Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 595,178 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.62% of LTC Properties worth $39,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

