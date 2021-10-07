Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 825,513 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Q2 worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $79.24 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.