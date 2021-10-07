Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,256 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of ExlService worth $40,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 345,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $124.41 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

