Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Annaly Capital Management worth $40,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

