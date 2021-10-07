Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Change Healthcare worth $38,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.71, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

