Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 7,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 966,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Get Baozun alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Baozun by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.