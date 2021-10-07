Barclays Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $168.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

