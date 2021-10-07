Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

Several analysts have commented on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

BARC opened at GBX 191.90 ($2.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £32.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 97.98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

