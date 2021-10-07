Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Stock Price Down 29.2%

Shares of Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) were down 29.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

About Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.