Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 8,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,773. The company has a market cap of $526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.