Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.06

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.31. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 37,705 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
