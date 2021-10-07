Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.06

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.31. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 37,705 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $162,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $252,000.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.