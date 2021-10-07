Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.84% of Barnes Group worth $151,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

