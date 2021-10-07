Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.49

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.49 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $615.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

