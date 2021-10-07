Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 30 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.