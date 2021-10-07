Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 30 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

