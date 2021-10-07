Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €61.91 ($72.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.49. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

